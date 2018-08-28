Search

Advanced search

Contributions to the RNLI honoured at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston

PUBLISHED: 17:26 23 December 2018

Photo shows from Jim Carter, Mick Sinacola, David Mason, Lindsey Wigmore, Rod Wells, Paddy Lee and Rev Albert Cadmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

Photo shows from Jim Carter, Mick Sinacola, David Mason, Lindsey Wigmore, Rod Wells, Paddy Lee and Rev Albert Cadmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

Archant

The dedicated long service and commitment of lifeboat members has been honoured during a special event.

David was presented with his award by Lifeboat Operations Manager Lindsey Wigmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & GorlestonDavid was presented with his award by Lifeboat Operations Manager Lindsey Wigmore. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

During the annual RNLI Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat station Christmas meal, the achievements of Rodney Wells, Mick Sincola and David Mason were hailed.

Mr Wells, who is an assistant coxswain for the all-weather lifeboat Samarbeta, and helmsman on the inshore relief lifeboat, Pride of Leicester, has been a crew member for 20 years.

Mick was presented with his award by Rev Albert Cadmore, Lifeboat Chairman. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & GorlestonMick was presented with his award by Rev Albert Cadmore, Lifeboat Chairman. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

And in honouring his dedication he received a gold long service badge.

A spokesman said: “The station is very fortunate in having Rodney as a crew member because in his day job he is a senior paramedic on the East Anglian Air Ambulance.”

Rod Wells was presented with his award by President Jim Carter. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & GorlestonRod Wells was presented with his award by President Jim Carter. Picture: RNLI Great Yarmouth & Gorleston

Mr Sinacola joined the crew in 1990 and worked his way up to helmsman and mechanic before moving to the Thames lifeboat station at Tower in 2002, in the same capacity.

He returned to Gorleston in 2004 before transferring to a shore mechanics role in 2005. He is a constant visitor to the station and can often be seen working on the Samarbeta lifeboat as Mr Sinacola also received his gold long service badge.

Hailing the “outstanding achievement“ of David Mason, his long service to the station was honoured.

After joining the crew in 1967 Mr Mason worked his way up to be coxswain of Samarbeta when she was named by Princess Alexandra in 1996.

He was awarded the bronze medal and thanks of the institution in 1996 for the rescue of the yacht, Olline, in storm force 11 wind conditions.

In 2004 he stood down as coxswain and took on the role of deputy launching authority, a post he still holds today as he actively assists the crew and station in any way he can.

“David was awarded his 50-year bar to his long service badge, which is an outstanding achievement,” the spokesman said.

The president of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston lifeboat station, Jim Carter, chairman, Rev Albert Cadmore, lifeboat operations manager, Lindsey Wigmore and coxswain/mechanic Paddy Lee presented the trio with their “well-deserved awards.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police appeal after gift set theft in Great Yarmouth

Police are asking for help to identify two women after they stole gift sets from the beauty shop in Market Gates Shopping Centre at about 2pm on Sunday 28 October. Picture: Norfolk Police

Dad of missing Sophie Smith plans heartbreaking seaside tribute almost a year after she disappeared

The poster for the missing 21-year-old, Sophie Smith in a shop window in Gorleston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two men admit supplying drugs involved in the death of 21-year-old dancer

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

Sex offender found with more than 3000 indecent images of children warned custody is on the cards

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Drone used to hunt ‘dangerous’ dog during police chase in town centre

Norfolk Police used a drone to hunt a 'dangerous' dog in South Beach Parade, Great Yarmouth on Sunday night. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

*WIN* a Christmas bundle!

Your chance to win this cool Christmas bundle of shooting goodies!

10 cartridges for clay crushing

CARTRIDGES

Firearms Law

10 cartridges you can buy on a budget

CARTRIDGES

Staying within the law whilst collecting firewood

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Firefighters tackle blaze after collision on busy roundabout

Two fire crews were called out to the incident in Great Yarmouth. PIC: Denise Bradley.

Review: Great Yarmouth Hippodrome Circus Christmas Spectacular is packed with wonder and delight

The Hippodrome in Great Yarmouth.

New boss Anselin sees Norwich United end horrendous run

Norwch United manager Cedric Anselin watches his side end their losing run Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Vehicle stopped by police for being in ‘a dangerous condition’

Police stopped a vehicle that was being driven in a dangerous condition. Picture: Archant

Norfolk rescue teams given over £80,000 towards new equipment

Hemsby Lifeboat has received funding to pay for a new softrack launch and recovery vehicle. Photo: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists