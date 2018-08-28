Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Applications open for ‘Britain’s best summer job’ - on the beach over summer

PUBLISHED: 14:55 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:55 06 January 2019

The RNLI is recruiting for fundraisers to work on Norfolk and Waveney beaches over summer. Pictures: Chris Gill.

The RNLI is recruiting for fundraisers to work on Norfolk and Waveney beaches over summer. Pictures: Chris Gill.

Archant

It has been called one of Britain’s “best summer jobs”, and the RNLI is now on the hunt for new recruits to work as beach-based fundraisers.

The sea-rescue service needs up to 150 people to work over summer on beaches around the country, to support the work of RNLI lifeboat stations in Wells, Sheringham, Cromer, Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and other popular spots.

Annabelle Hobson, senior face-to-face fundraising manager, said: ‘Our fundraisers are vital to the charity over the summer, working with lifeguards to provide visitors to our beaches with important safety advice as well as encouraging them to support our lifesaving work. We’re looking for outgoing and passionate people to join the team and support our cause.

“Being part of a lifesaving team working on the beach and at some of the country’s most popular events for a national charity really has to be one of Britain’s best summer jobs.”

Visit rnli.org/bestsummerjob for more.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

‘It has been really quite humbling’ - shop owners stunned by response to retirement bombshell

Marty and Beverley Rice who are retiring from Bizarre Bizarre in Regent Street Picture: Liz Coates

Flood alerts issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Flood alerts have been issued in parts of Norfolk and along the suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Driver caught on mobile phone with child in car without seat belt

A driver in Great Yarmouth has been reported for using a mobile phone and for having a child in the car without wearing a seat belt. Picture: Norfolk Police

The women’s only gym which is breaking down barriers

Tara Hall, owner and personal trainer, who has started up The Hut Gym at Potter Heigham, a gym for women only. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Man caught with 400-plus indecent images of children on iPhone

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s an absolute disgrace... without doubt some will go’ – Lambert on FA Cup loss at Accrington Stanley

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s the wrong structure... sheer madness’ - Lambert wants change to contract approach

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Mystery surrounds popular American diner

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been closed this weekend with neighbours and businesses not knowing why it is not open. Picture: Joe Norton

Applications open for ‘Britain’s best summer job’ - on the beach over summer

The RNLI is recruiting for fundraisers to work on Norfolk and Waveney beaches over summer. Pictures: Chris Gill.

The women’s only gym which is breaking down barriers

Tara Hall, owner and personal trainer, who has started up The Hut Gym at Potter Heigham, a gym for women only. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman drops five dress sizes following Slimming World success

Sarah Kemp, 32, from Great Yarmouth dropped 10 dress sizes following her Slimming World success. Picture: Claire Rawlinson

Why Great Yarmouth is not on the weather map

Autumn, and the paddle tug Gleaner tows Scottish herring sailing drifters into the harbour in 1909.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists