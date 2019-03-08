RNLI rescues boat stranded on Broads river

RNLI crews from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston were sent to assist a stranded yacht in the River Bure. Photo: Mick Howes Archant

The RNLI was dispatched early on Saturday afternoon to rescue a yacht which had become stuck in the River Bure.

Launched from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, Norfolk about twenty five minutes ago - https://t.co/t5QD3iy8aR — RNLI: Out On A Shout (@outonashout) November 9, 2019

A spokesperson for the coastguard confirmed the RNLI was sent to help the yacht, which had become stranded at the mouth of the river near Great Yarmouth.

The river Bure runs throughout the Norfolk Broads, rising in Melton Constable and running to Great Yarmouth where it flows into the sea at Gorleston.

A tweet to the 'RNLI: Out On A Shout' page said the RNLI launched from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston at approximately 2.30pm.

"It was merely that a yacht had broken down on the mouth of the River Bure," A coastguard spokesperson confirmed.

They added: "The RNLI assisted with the Broads Authority" and the boat and those riding on it were safely taken back to land.