Road closed after car crashes into Great Yarmouth roundabout

Fullers Hill in Great Yarmouth is blocked after a car crashed into a roundabout. Picture: Joseph Norton. Archant

Motorists have been warned to avoid a road in Great Yarmouth after a car crashed into a roundabout.

Units from @GYarmouthPolice and @NSRAPT responding to reports of an RTC on Fullers Hill Roundabout in #Yarmouth The road is fully blocked at this time, please avoid the area #CCR #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) May 9, 2019

Norfolk Police were called at 2.40pm this afternoon (May 9) to reports of a collision on Fullers Hill.

Units from Great Yarmouth police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police Team are at the scene.

The road is fully blocked.

The ambulance was called at 2.39pm and sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer.

No one required transport to hospital.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service had sent two fire brigades to the area to make the scene safe.

Check our live traffic map for more information.

More to follow.

