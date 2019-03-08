Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Road closed after car crashes into Great Yarmouth roundabout

PUBLISHED: 15:23 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 09 May 2019

Fullers Hill in Great Yarmouth is blocked after a car crashed into a roundabout. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Fullers Hill in Great Yarmouth is blocked after a car crashed into a roundabout. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Archant

Motorists have been warned to avoid a road in Great Yarmouth after a car crashed into a roundabout.

Norfolk Police were called at 2.40pm this afternoon (May 9) to reports of a collision on Fullers Hill.

Units from Great Yarmouth police and the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police Team are at the scene.

The road is fully blocked.

The ambulance was called at 2.39pm and sent two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer.

No one required transport to hospital.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service had sent two fire brigades to the area to make the scene safe.

Check our live traffic map for more information.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service had sent two fire brigades to the area to make the scene safe.

More to follow.

Check our live traffic map for more information.

Most Read

Placards, protests, and ‘bribe’ fears over Market chips - the Ukip battle bus rolls into Great Yarmouth

Broadcaster Katie Hopkins and Ukip party leader Gerard Batten sample chips on Yarmouth Market as they hit the election trail Picture: Liz Coates

Firefighters rescue woman with foot trapped in Market Gates escalator

Firefighters rescued a person whose foot was trapped in an escalator in Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (May 7). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Road closed after car crashes into Great Yarmouth roundabout

Fullers Hill in Great Yarmouth is blocked after a car crashed into a roundabout. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Man taken to hospital following two car smash

One person was taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Brasenose Avenue, Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist re-bailed

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Placards, protests, and ‘bribe’ fears over Market chips - the Ukip battle bus rolls into Great Yarmouth

Broadcaster Katie Hopkins and Ukip party leader Gerard Batten sample chips on Yarmouth Market as they hit the election trail Picture: Liz Coates

Firefighters rescue woman with foot trapped in Market Gates escalator

Firefighters rescued a person whose foot was trapped in an escalator in Market Gates shopping centre in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (May 7). Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Road closed after car crashes into Great Yarmouth roundabout

Fullers Hill in Great Yarmouth is blocked after a car crashed into a roundabout. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Man taken to hospital following two car smash

One person was taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Brasenose Avenue, Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

Man arrested over death of 25-year-old motorcyclist re-bailed

The fatal accident scene in Southtown Road where a motorcyclist died. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘Rogue traders will not be tolerated’: Warning after cowboy builder conned £85,000 out of customers

Andrew Jay. Pic submitted.

‘We did it Charles’ - councillor’s dying wish granted as friend takes up council seat

Charles Reynolds' council seat was left vacant after he died in October. His friend Geoff Freeman has honoured his dying wish by taking up the reins Picture: James Bass

Road closed after car crashes into Great Yarmouth roundabout

Fullers Hill in Great Yarmouth is blocked after a car crashed into a roundabout. Picture: Joseph Norton.

Arrest warrant issued for knifeman charged with assault

Allan Scott, 38, failed to attend Norwich Magistrates Court on Thursday after he had previously admitted having a letter opener, craft knife and craft knife blade at Great Yarmouth Council offices last year. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man taken to hospital following two car smash

One person was taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash in Brasenose Avenue, Gorleston. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists