Seaside street closed to cars for summer season to cut virus risk

PUBLISHED: 13:55 17 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 17 August 2020

A section of St George's Road beween Lancaster Road and St Peter's Road has been closed to allow for social distancing outside the Hippodrome Circus now it has reopened Picture: Google Maps

A temporary traffic order to allow social distancing outside a busy circus has come into force.

St George’s Road outside Great Yarmouth’s historic Hippodrome will be pedestrian-only for the summer season to allow the venue to re-open safely.

It is among various road closures in place across Norfolk, mainly in town centres, to allow people to visit and move around usually crowded areas during the pandemic.

A spokesman for Norfolk County Council said the aim of the TTRO (temporary traffic regulation order) was to provide space for socially distanced entry and exit to the circus as well external queuing.

The closure is in place full time.

The order prohibits use by vehicles in St George’s Road from its junction with St Peters Road and Lancaster Road.

Drivers will be able to use the alternative route via St Peters Road, Marine Parade and Lancaster Road.

The Hippodrome Circus had been hoping to open on August 1 but had to wait until Saturday August 15 following a Government U-turn.

Owner Peter Jay said social distancing had been achieved inside the tiered theatre where audiences hug the circus ring.

Although capacity had been reduced and the interval axed, Mr Jay said the Hippodrome experience was undimmed.

Saturday’s opening show was sold out and audience members said they felt safe and enjoyed it.

