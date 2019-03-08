Town centre road closures ahead of Wheels Festival

A large part of Great Yarmouth's seafront will be closed to vehicles at the Wheels Festival gets underway. Picture: James Bass © James Bass 2018

A large part of Great Yarmouth's seafront will be closed this weekend as the Wheels Festival kicks into gear.

The Red Dragon monster truck in action. It is coming to the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. The Red Dragon monster truck in action. It is coming to the Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival.

Thousands of visitors are set to enjoy the two-day event with attractions including thrilling monster truck rides and daredevil motorbike riders.

Marine Parade, between the junctions with North Drive at Britannia Pier and the Kings Road roundabout, will be closed to traffic between 7am and 11pm today and until 7pm on Sunday,

There will be no direct vehicular access to Marine Parade from Lancaster Road, York Road, Trafalgar Road, Trafalgar Square and Britannia Road.

A motorcycle stunt show will thrill visitors at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council. A motorcycle stunt show will thrill visitors at Great Yarmouth Wheels Festival. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

The taxi and coach stops along North Drive will not be affected.

Clear diversion signs will be in place.

An estimated 15,000 motorcyclists are expected to roar into the town later on this morning, arriving for On the Throttle's Great Yarmouth Motorcycle Takeover, before a fireworks display on central beach at 10pm.

On Sunday afternoon the seafront will host a cavalcade of classic cars.

For more information visit www.gywheelsfestival.co.uk.