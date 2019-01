Firefighters help free victim after road crash

Fire crews helped get a crash victim out of their vehicle. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

A person had to be freed from a vehicle after a crash.

Emergency services were called to Staithe Road in West Somerton at just after 2.20am on Wednesday (January 30) morning.

Firefighters from Martham and Great Yarmouth went to the crash and helped get a casualty out of a vehicle.