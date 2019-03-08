Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man's arm broken in road rage incident

PUBLISHED: 11:59 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:04 24 July 2019

The A149 outside Catfield, heading toward Stalham. Picture: Google Maps.

The A149 outside Catfield, heading toward Stalham. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

A man suffered a broken arm after being struck by a van in a road rage incident.

The altercation between the driver of a Land Rover Discovery and the driver of a red Ford Transit van happened on the A149, about a quarter of a mile from Catfield, heading towards Stalham, at 3.20pm on Tuesday (July 16).

The driver of the Land Rover Discovery suffered a broken arm in the incident after being struck by the red van.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Great Yarmouth Police investigation centre.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information about it.

Witnesses are asked to contact PC Mark Daniels at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting CAD reference 316 of 16 July 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Most Read

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Police release CCTV images of man following Great Yarmouth stabbing

Police in Great Yarmouth have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a stabbing on June 26. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Restaurant in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Home struck by lightning as storms bring thunder, lightning and downpours

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Police release CCTV images of man following Great Yarmouth stabbing

Police in Great Yarmouth have released CCTV images of a man they want to identify following a stabbing on June 26. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary.

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Weather warning issued for more thunderstorms in Norfolk

Jo Clarke (@_JoClarke) took this photographs of lightning north of Norwich. Pic: Jo Clarke.

Man’s arm broken in road rage incident

The A149 outside Catfield, heading toward Stalham. Picture: Google Maps.

Man describes entering smoke-logged home to rescue two dogs as ferocious blaze took hold

Paul Durrant braved thick black smoke to rescue his two dogs at his home in Queen Anne's Road Picture: Liz Coates

How to celebrate Norfolk Day in Great Yarmouth

Gorleston Clifftop Festival is on the same day as Norfolk Day this year with day one kicking off on Saturday July 27. Photo : Steve Adams

Doorstep cold callers offering to ‘pressure wash’ driveways

Police have issued a warning after a door-to-door cold caller has been offering to pressure wash driveways in Gorleston. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists