Man's arm broken in road rage incident

The A149 outside Catfield, heading toward Stalham. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A man suffered a broken arm after being struck by a van in a road rage incident.

The altercation between the driver of a Land Rover Discovery and the driver of a red Ford Transit van happened on the A149, about a quarter of a mile from Catfield, heading towards Stalham, at 3.20pm on Tuesday (July 16).

The driver of the Land Rover Discovery suffered a broken arm in the incident after being struck by the red van.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and taken to Great Yarmouth Police investigation centre.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any information about it.

Witnesses are asked to contact PC Mark Daniels at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting CAD reference 316 of 16 July 2019.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.