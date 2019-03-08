Roadworks cause traffic disruption in Norfolk village

The A149 Caister Road and Jellicoe Road junction in Caister. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Motorists are facing delays as the first of four days of roadworks causes disruption in a Norfolk village.

Norfolk County Council has started work on the A149 Caister Road today (July 4).

A lane closure has led to a build-up of traffic approaching Jellicoe Road, where council workers are patching the carriageway at the junction.

The works are scheduled to last until Monday (July 8).

