Roadworks cause traffic disruption in Norfolk village
PUBLISHED: 09:56 04 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:56 04 July 2019
Archant
Motorists are facing delays as the first of four days of roadworks causes disruption in a Norfolk village.
Norfolk County Council has started work on the A149 Caister Road today (July 4).
A lane closure has led to a build-up of traffic approaching Jellicoe Road, where council workers are patching the carriageway at the junction.
The works are scheduled to last until Monday (July 8).