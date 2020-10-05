Key coastal road to close for three days for repairs

Road closures will be in place from Isaacs Road to Lady Haven Road. Photo: Google Archant

A busy coastal road will be shut for three days for essential repairs.

Work will begin Monday, October 19 at Breydon Road in Great Yarmouth, and will be closed off for three days to carry out £1,000 worth of carriageway investigations and repairs.

The closure will be in place from the junction of Isaacs Road to Lady Haven Road.

According to Norfolk County Council, the diversion route will be via Lady Haven Road, Crittens Road and Isaacs Road.