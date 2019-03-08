Search

Roadworks to reduce access to shopping centre car park

PUBLISHED: 14:59 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:59 15 October 2019

Temple Road in Great Yarmouth will be closed for resurfacing works from Monday, November 4. Picture: Joseph Norton

Access to a shopping centre car park will be reduced as roadworks in Great Yarmouth town centre are set to get under way.

The work to resurface Temple Road will begin on Monday, November 4, and will last three days.

Temple Road will be closed for all through traffic apart from busses from the junction of St Nicholas Road and Priory Plain through to Market Gates.

The closures will be in place between 7.30am and 5.00pm each day.

During this time access to the Market Gates car park will be reduced.

Fully signed diversion routes will be in operation.

Western parking bays in King Street will also be suspended for the duration of the works.

The work will cost £65,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's community and environmental services department and their contractors.

The county council has thanked people for their patience while the works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out.

Market Gates shopping centre car park will be open as usual.

