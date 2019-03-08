Car malfunctions and veers off A47

A car veered off the A47 between Acle and Brundall on November 2. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A car malfunctioned and veered off the A47.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Police were called to reports of the accident after 7pm on Saturday (November 2) near the Brundall roundabout.

A car had veered off the road between the Acle and Brundall roundabouts, police said.

The car had three occupants.

None suffered injuries.

Fire crews from Acle, Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham also attended the scene and assisted the police making the vehicle safe.

You may also want to watch: