Car malfunctions and veers off A47
PUBLISHED: 08:59 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:59 03 November 2019
Archant
A car malfunctioned and veered off the A47.
Norfolk Police were called to reports of the accident after 7pm on Saturday (November 2) near the Brundall roundabout.
A car had veered off the road between the Acle and Brundall roundabouts, police said.
The car had three occupants.
None suffered injuries.
Fire crews from Acle, Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham also attended the scene and assisted the police making the vehicle safe.
