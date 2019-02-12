Robbery victim suffered cuts and bruises after attack by drive-by ‘hoodies’

Police in Great Yarmouth have appealed for information following a robbery Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

A robbery victim was pushed to the floor by three men in a car who pulled up alongside him and stole his bag.

The incident happened in the leafy Poplar Avenue and Lowestoft Road area of Gorleston.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking home when a silver car pulled alongside him on January 16 at around 8.30pm.

Three men, all believed to be around 18-years-old and wearing hoodies, were inside the car and two got out and approached him.

The first suspect grabbed the victim’s rucksack and demanded he hand it over while the second pushed the victim to the floor.

The suspects stole the bag and got back into the car before fleeing the scene, leaving the victim with cuts and bruising.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning those responsible.

Witnesses should contact PC Gary Gibbs at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.