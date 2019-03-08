Road will close overnight for resurfacing

Norfolk County Council is planning to resurface the A149 Main Road in Rollesby at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A road will be closed overnight for maintenance work.

Norfolk County Council is planning to carry out resurfacing of A149 Main Road, Rollesby at the Martham Road and Fleggburgh Road junctions.

The work will start on October 3 and is scheduled to take two nights subject to suitable weather conditions.

To minimise disruption the work, costing £53,000, will be carried out at night from 7pm to 6am.

The council has said to carry out the work safely it will be necessary to close A149 Main Road to all through traffic at this location during the work.

Fully signed official diversion routes will be in place while surfacing works are in progress.

Vehicle access to businesses and homes within the limits of the works will be maintained from one end of the closure at any time.

The county council would like to thank people for their patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out.

