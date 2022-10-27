Rollesby neighbours: Leave our furniture alone

Mark Bartram, Wendy Durham and Phil McLean regularly socialise in their communal garden. But the items have to be removed due to health and safety reasons, the council said. - Credit: James Weeds

"We just want to sit outside in peace."

That is the heartfelt plea from frustrated neighbours in a Norfolk village as they face losing their communal garden furniture and ornaments.

Residents of Coronation Avenue in Rollesby, Wendy Durham, Mick Bartram and Phil McLean, regularly socialise in the communal garden at their block of flats.

Over several years the garden has seen the addition of items such as ornaments of ducks and geese, solar-powered lighting and a DIY pond.

The pond on the left has been in the garden for seven years, one of the neighbours said. Now, it has to be removed. - Credit: James Weeds

The friends said they added a table and chairs to make the area more social.

However, they have received a letter saying the furniture and other items will have to be stored away, or officers from Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) will remove them for health and safety and maintenance reasons.

Wendy Durham said the furniture won't fit inside her flat. - Credit: James Weeds

Miss Durham, 49, has been at her one-bedroom flat for a year and she said the table and chairs were good for her mental health.

"Everybody suffered during the lockdowns," said Miss Durham.

"Being outside in the fresh air with company is good for mental health. We just sit outside, chat and keep each other company.

"Now, it feels like someone's coming round and just telling us off all the time."

The letter sent to the residents. - Credit: James Weeds

Miss Durham said she had never received a complaint from other neighbours.

She said: "I can understand if it’s messy. But it’s not. What harm are the ornaments really doing?"

Solar-powered lights inside the communal garden. - Credit: James Weeds

A GYBC spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, we cannot permit tenants to store any furniture permanently on GYBC housing land. There are health and safety implications and also liability issues around insurance policies.

‘’We encourage the use of communal spaces but do need items to be stored away when not being used. In this particular case, we made multiple visits to the site and items have not been in use.

‘’We wrote to the tenants to request things were removed prior to work being done in the area because previously the items have restricted maintenance work from being carried out.’’

Ornaments of a goose and pheasant are two of the items the council have asked to be removed. - Credit: James Weeds

Miss Durham said there was nowhere she could store the furniture, as there is not enough space in her flat.

Mick Bartram said he feels there's a double standard, as homes with gardens are allowed to keep furniture outside. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Bartram, 59, said there was a "double standard" as council tenants in properties with individual gardens are allowed to leave furniture and ornaments out.

"And the pond and ornaments have been in this garden for years," he said.

"Why is it an issue now?"

Phil McLean said socialising in the communal garden always cheers him up. - Credit: James Weeds



