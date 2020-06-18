Quad bike driver tries to evade police patrol

Search

PUBLISHED: 17:20 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 18 June 2020

An unregistred quad bike driver tried to evade police in Rollesby on June 12. PIcture: Norfolk Police.

Archant

A man driving an unregistered quad bike tried to evade police by going off-road and into a field.

Officers from Norfolk Police were carrying out speed checks on Main Road in Rollesby on June 12 when they saw a quad bike drive past them without a number plate. Quad bikes must be road legal.

Officers followed the all-terrain vehicle, which turned off on to another road and then into a field.

Later, when the police were out and about in the village, the quad bike reappeared.

Officers stopped the driver, a young man, and reported him for having no insurance, as well as other offences.

The rider was not arrested.

If a quad bike is used on the road it should have lights, indicators and suitable braking.

The vehicle should be registered with DVLA and display number plates.

Quads also require road tax and insurance for use on the road, and would require an MOT when the bike is three years old.

