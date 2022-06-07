News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Rollesby family's tribute to daughter who died from brain tumour

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 3:11 PM June 7, 2022
Anastasia has always loved drag queens and all things camp and colourful 

Seven-year-old Anastasia Hazell died on Sunday, May 22 from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). - Credit: Alex Hazell

The family of a seven-year-old girl who died from a brain tumour are planning a special tribute to her.

Anastasia Hazell died on Sunday, May 22 after a 14-month battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

The seven-year-old's family had spent that time creating a 'palliative paradise' for her - which consisted of home comforts, days out and parties at home.

Alex, Anastasia and James Hazell have enjoyed many trips together. 

Alex, Anastasia and James Hazell have enjoyed many trips together. - Credit: Alex Hazell

Since Anastasia's death, her family have been preparing for her funeral.

Anastasia's mother, Alexandra Hazell, said: "We're doing well most days.

"However, the reality of her not being here is hitting us hard.

"My son doesn't understand Anastasia isn't here anymore. He said to me the other day, 'it makes me sad when you cry. Don't miss sissy - she's just at school'."

Anastasia's funeral will be held in Ludham next week in a private ceremony.

In July, Ludham Primary School will be planting a tree in memory of Anastasia and the Hazell family are planning to put on a party for family and friends to celebrate Anastasia's life.

Most Read

  1. 1 Luxury townhouses with riverside views in Great Yarmouth on sale
  2. 2 New boutique plant shop has 'incredible' start with 101 sales on first day
  3. 3 Crisp packet dating from 1977 silver jubilee found on beach
  1. 4 'Executive' four-bed house selling for £695k near Yarmouth
  2. 5 Passer-by raises alert over kitchen fire after seeing smoke
  3. 6 Christopher Biggins watches new Top Gun on Great Yarmouth night out
  4. 7 'The best in Norfolk' - Christopher Biggins raves about Yarmouth chippy
  5. 8 'We had a sing song round the piano' - Pub landlord reflects on jubilee
  6. 9 Top tribute acts to appear at Great Yarmouth Nearly Festival
  7. 10 Gorleston police officer wins share of £100,000 on Hunted

"I think she would have rather we celebrate her life," Mrs Hazell said.

"When Anastasia was dying, she was worried about her legacy. She was a big fan of RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul would often talk of people doing something for their legacy.

"Anastasia always wanted to know how she could help people."

The home of Anastasia Hazell at Rollesby which was transformed into a winter wonderland for an early festive celebration.

The home of Anastasia Hazell at Rollesby which was transformed into a winter wonderland for an early festive celebration. - Credit: Supplied by Hazell family

From their home in Rollesby, the Hazell family are planning to establish a charity - Hope House Hazell - which aims to assist parents and siblings of children living with a terminal illness and life-limiting disabilities.

The charity will also aim to help change current legislation so families of terminally ill and disabled children can access resources and funds faster.

Mrs Hazell and her husband, James, will be making a delivery of Anastasia's remaining treatment - ONC201 - to a little girl in Wales who is currently living with DIPG.

Alexandra Hazell, 35, and seven year old daughter Anastasia Hazell who was diagnosed with Diffuse In

Alexandra Hazell, 35, and seven-year-old daughter Anastasia Hazell who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma (DIPG). - Credit: James Linsell-Clark / SWNS

Mrs Hazell added: "With Hope House Hazell, we are now trying to establish a charity to honour our daughter while helping others in need.

"When Anastasia was alive, all she wanted to do was help others. Hope House Hazell is Anastasia's legacy."

For more information, visit the Hope House Hazell website.

If you would like to make a donation to help cover funeral costs, visit Anastasia's Legacy GoFundMe page.

Obituary
East Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Bread and the shop

Great Yarmouth bakery has closed due to rising costs

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
An Our Hire bus in Hemsby.

A new bus route is coming to Great Yarmouth this summer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
The Cinnamon Trust helps people over retirement age and those in the latter stages of a terminal ill

Dog walking appeal issued by animal charity

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Green light for holiday flats plan in former Sea Princess annexe

Hotel with 'very negative' Tripadvisor reviews gets go ahead for flats

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon