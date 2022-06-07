Rollesby family's tribute to daughter who died from brain tumour

Seven-year-old Anastasia Hazell died on Sunday, May 22 from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). - Credit: Alex Hazell

The family of a seven-year-old girl who died from a brain tumour are planning a special tribute to her.

Anastasia Hazell died on Sunday, May 22 after a 14-month battle with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG).

The seven-year-old's family had spent that time creating a 'palliative paradise' for her - which consisted of home comforts, days out and parties at home.

Alex, Anastasia and James Hazell have enjoyed many trips together. - Credit: Alex Hazell

Since Anastasia's death, her family have been preparing for her funeral.

Anastasia's mother, Alexandra Hazell, said: "We're doing well most days.

"However, the reality of her not being here is hitting us hard.

"My son doesn't understand Anastasia isn't here anymore. He said to me the other day, 'it makes me sad when you cry. Don't miss sissy - she's just at school'."

Anastasia's funeral will be held in Ludham next week in a private ceremony.

In July, Ludham Primary School will be planting a tree in memory of Anastasia and the Hazell family are planning to put on a party for family and friends to celebrate Anastasia's life.

"I think she would have rather we celebrate her life," Mrs Hazell said.

"When Anastasia was dying, she was worried about her legacy. She was a big fan of RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul would often talk of people doing something for their legacy.

"Anastasia always wanted to know how she could help people."

The home of Anastasia Hazell at Rollesby which was transformed into a winter wonderland for an early festive celebration. - Credit: Supplied by Hazell family

From their home in Rollesby, the Hazell family are planning to establish a charity - Hope House Hazell - which aims to assist parents and siblings of children living with a terminal illness and life-limiting disabilities.

The charity will also aim to help change current legislation so families of terminally ill and disabled children can access resources and funds faster.

Mrs Hazell and her husband, James, will be making a delivery of Anastasia's remaining treatment - ONC201 - to a little girl in Wales who is currently living with DIPG.

Alexandra Hazell, 35, and seven-year-old daughter Anastasia Hazell who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma (DIPG). - Credit: James Linsell-Clark / SWNS

Mrs Hazell added: "With Hope House Hazell, we are now trying to establish a charity to honour our daughter while helping others in need.

"When Anastasia was alive, all she wanted to do was help others. Hope House Hazell is Anastasia's legacy."

For more information, visit the Hope House Hazell website.

If you would like to make a donation to help cover funeral costs, visit Anastasia's Legacy GoFundMe page.