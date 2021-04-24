Work on village hall completed after £50,000 revamp

Published: 11:15 AM April 24, 2021

A village hall has unveiled the results of a £50,000 refurbishment project over lockdown.

The Trustees of Rollesby Village Hall have used the lockdowns to work on rejuvenating the hall for members of the community.

Grants for the project were secured from The Paul Bassham Charitable Trust and The Geoffrey Watling Charity, together with grants from the area's borough councillors, general fundraising and legacies.

The team spent around £50,000 on the refurb, with major improvements including an update of the electrics and a new south-facing paved patio area with open views across farmland to cater for outside events.

New lighting inside Rollesby Village Hall. - Credit: Rollesby Village Hall

Also included in the revamp were:

A new ceiling

Blinds in the main hall

A modern kitchen area

Heating

Installation of internal lighting and external safety lighting

A full refurbishment of the women's toilets

Decoration of the entire internal area

The project was rounded off by replacing the asbestos roof, which had been in place since the village hall was built in 1959.

The new roof replaces the old asbestos one which had been in place since 1959. - Credit: Rollesby Village Hall

Haydn Thirtle, the chair of Rollesby Village Hall Trust said: “The village hall is central to village life, and we are future-proofing this asset for generations to come.

"It is a multi-functional space that can hold 100 guests. We can cater for wedding receptions, wakes, dances, and other events for local residents and neighbouring villages.

"The trustees would particularly like to see the return of youth clubs, catering for the needs of children of all ages, along with film shows and talks.”

Sheila Ridout, the village hall secretary, managed and coordinated all the trades to comply with government guidelines and procedures to bring this project to a very successful conclusion.

The work was carried out by local tradespeople, including Bowers and Barr Ltd, Great Yarmouth Ceilings Ltd, AC Bacon Engineering Ltd, AA Joinery, T Edwards Carpentry Ltd, Village Blinds, REP Painting and Decorating and Alastair Simmons.

The new kitchen installed at Rollesby Village Hall. - Credit: Rollesby Village Hall

The trustees thanked all the local suppliers for their work.

Details for hire arrangements can be obtained from bookings secretary Janet Hodds on 01493 740463.