'Chaotic' carpark gets proposals for improvement

PUBLISHED: 10:16 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 19 February 2020

The car park in Roman Place, Great Yarmouth, where businesses have blasted 'selfish' drivers for blocking others in. GYBC has plans to make improvements Picture: Liz Coates

A new set of regulations could bring ceasefire to the daily battle over spaces at a town centre carpark.

The entrance to Roman Place which has long been a source of frustration for businesses in Regent Road who need access to their premises Picture: Liz CoatesThe entrance to Roman Place which has long been a source of frustration for businesses in Regent Road who need access to their premises Picture: Liz Coates

Proposals for Roman Place, off Regent Road in Great Yarmouth, will be discussed this evening (February 19) at a meeting of the borough council's environment committee.

The tight urban space, which is owned by Norfolk County Council, is an oasis of free parking which sees regular skirmishes over who leaves their car where and for how long.

Businesses and property owners have complained of not being able to access their premises due to blocked garages while some vehicles have been left for months without tax or insurance.

Last year the council investigated the issue and in December councillors discussed the way forward outlining a plan to introduce permit parking and mark out bays.

Now officers have drafted a set of proposals regulating how the carpark is used, with a view to improving the situation.

A report to the committee states some spaces would be designated 'Roman Place' car parking permit only, with others subject to 90 minutes unrestricted parking from 9am to 6pm seven days a week.

All parking will be free until at least 2023, when the arrangements might be reviewed.

The carpark would also get new demarcation lines and a fresh surface, the report states.

The work is expected to last from July to September, with property owners and businesses adjoining Roman Place consulted over the proposals next month.

All abandoned and unroadworthy vehicles would be removed from the site before work starts, the report says.

The full proposals are:

- The car parking spaces immediately behind the properties/businesses fronting on to Regent Road and Apsley Road would be 'Roman Place' car parking permit only.

- The spaces immediately north of St. Mary's Court would be 90 minutes unrestricted parking, 0900 to 1800 hrs, 7 days a week with 'Roman Place' car parking permit only 1800 to 0900 hrs (overnight).

