Seaside village rallies to help stage romantic beach proposal

Published: 11:30 AM September 8, 2021 Updated: 12:09 PM September 8, 2021

Robert Lambert proposed to Rebecca Williams on Caister beach thanks to the village community and their offers of help, soft furnishings, and ideas. - Credit: supplied by Robert Lambert

The romantic set up on the beach complete with picnic set, windbreak, beach towels, tea lights, flowers, and romantic music came out of the blue for bride-to-be Rebecca Williams.

Given the family had taken none of the items on holiday to Caister, she had no idea where they had come from or how her partner had managed to stage the scene in secret.

As it turned out Robert Lambert had not acted alone - enlisting the help of the whole village to pop the question.

Robert Lambert and Rebecca Williams with their baby daughter. The couple are getting married after he popped the question on Caister beach. - Credit: supplied by Robert Lambert

Mr Lambert, his partner Rebecca and their three children travelled to Caister Haven for a holiday, the perfect time and place to ask his partner of two and a half years to marry him.

However, the 27-year-old air conditioning engineer was short of two things - time and ideas - and admitted he was "useless at this stuff."

He turned to village Facebook page Caister Local Chat and was stunned by the response with numerous people offering advice and ideas, and to lend him their things.

"I was overwhelmed," he said. "The community is so lovely and helpful. I was half expecting people to laugh at me but everyone was so lovely and so trusting. One person even offered me a place to stay when we come back."

Robert Lambert and Rebecca Williams who plan to marry after he proposed to her on Caister beach. - Credit: supplied by Robert Lambert

Following the post he said he had even been recognised in the street.

"I felt really special, " he added, hailing one person on Facebook Cyan Ellis for going the extra mile.

When Miss Williams thought he was doing the laundry he nipped to the homes of his new wedding proposal planner friends collecting all he needed for the proposal.

Having hidden the items in the roof box he found a few moments to set up the picnic and steer his bride-to-be to the sands.

Although it was a blustery evening and they didn't stay long, it was a heart-warming scene - and she said yes in front of the family's three children aged eight, six, and 11 months.

The couple who live in Desborough, Northamptonshire plan to marry within the next three years.

Having never been to Caister before Mr Lambert said they would consider moving to the village in the future, given the rallying response to his proposal predicament.

