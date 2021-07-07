Man surprises girlfriend with romantic beach proposal 'from the movies'
- Credit: Mary Doggett of ETT Photography
A couple got engaged on Gorleston beach to the delight of passers-by who stopped to applaud and share in their joy.
Krushal Patel proposed to Casey Murray on the sands after laying out an elaborate beach banquet.
The 36-year-old spent weeks arranging the proposal with the help of family and friends, drawing a crowd of onlookers on Sunday (July 4).
As the manager of A Plan insurance in Norwich, he left nothing to chance - watching the weather and doing all he could to minimise the risk of discovery.
On the day the set up involved a series of ruses to get his 33-year-old bride-to-be to the beach without suspecting a thing.
Importantly, he wanted Casey's daughter Daisy, aged nine, to have a major role waiting for the couple on the beach as part of the surprise.
Mr Patel said his girlfriend thought she was walking to the Cliff Hotel when she spotted Daisy at the picnic spot surrounded by hampers, flowers, hearts and lanterns.
He said that since the proposal more than 1,000 people had got in touch.
"I just wanted it to be memorable for her," he said.
"She would have been quite happy with a regular meal, but I wanted to do something special.
"And because she has a little girl Daisy I really wanted her to be involved too.
"It was surreal and I was a little bit nervous. There was a crowd of people behind us who all started clapping and cheering but I was totally in my zone.
"As we walked along and the penny dropped she covered her mouth and was in shock seeing Daisy there on the beach holding some red roses.
"She loved it. I got down on one knee and she said yes and a crowd of people cheered.
"I have only seen that before in the movies."
The couple met in Norwich in March 2020 after Mr Patel moved up from London to open the new A Plan branch in the city.
"We quickly realised we were perfect for each other," he added.
The family live in Gorleston. They have yet to set a date for their big day but are hoping it will be soon.
He hailed event planner Laura List of Be Our Guest and Lyn McAlister at 7 Surrey Street, Norwich, for the food, helping to make everything perfect.