Escaped rooster running wild in Norfolk village

An escaped cockerel is running wild in a Norfolk village.

An escaped cockerel has been running wild on Allendale Road in Caister since Sunday (March 3).

The bird has been roaming up and down Allendale Road in Caister since Sunday afternoon (March 3).

One resident said the rooster has been crowing since 4.45am this morning and is “obviously distressed in some way”.

There is concern that if the owner is not found the cockerel might get hurt on what is a busy road for both pedestrians and cars, especially during the school run in the mornings and afternoons.

Both Caister’s Infant School and Junior School are nearby.

On social media one resident said: “If it’s yours please come and get it before it gets hurt.”