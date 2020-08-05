Woman’s death after fall down flight of stairs was accident, jury told

The death of a woman who fell down a flight of stairs was the result of a tragic accident, a jury has been told.

Linda Rainey, 60, died on August 7 last year, two days after she was found at the bottom of the stairs with a fatal brain injury at an address on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Rosalind Gray, 56, pushed Ms Rainey as she stood at the top of the stairs during a row over a cancelled holiday, causing her to fall down the stairs.

Gray, 56, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, has denied murder. Gray and Adrian Lawrence, 54, of South Market Road, Yarmouth, have also denied conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and August 12 last year,

In his closing speech for Gray on Wednesday, Gregory Bull QC told the jury that it is always a tragedy when someone loses their life in unusual circumstances such as a car accident or accident at work and he said in this case Ms Rainey’s death was an accident at home.

He said Ms Rainey, Gray and the witness Emma Walker, who claimed she had seen Gray push Ms Rainey, had all been drinking that evening.

“We have lifted the veil on the way certain ladies live in Great Yarmouth,” he said.

He added: “I don’t blame them but they all liked a drink.”

He said the jury had to be sure that Ms Rainey did not trip at the top of the stairs.

He said he did not know why Emma Walker made up the allegation about Gray but said drink could have led her to part imagine or misread the situation that occurred at the top of the stairs.

Mr Bull said that Ms Rainey and Gray had fall-outs in the past and then made up again and even after the cancelled holiday at one point had been planning another holiday together.

After the defence speeches the judge is expected to sum up the case to the jury.