Holiday park could host 20 'high-quality' residential caravans

A map of the site where some 20 residential caravans could be installed in Rose Farm Park in Belton. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Some 20 residential caravans could be installed in a holiday park if plans are given the green light.

Rose Farm Touring Park, a holiday park in Belton, has applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to change the use of part of its land to include residential caravans.

The proposal is for 20 caravans that would be lived in all year round as dwellings, with the site, located in the northeast of the village, using the existing access off Stepshort.

A supporting document says the units would provide "high-quality residential park homes in an edge-of-village location, with visitors and residents being able to access local amenities and services with reduced reliance on private vehicles".

The borough council's development control committee approved a previous submission of the application in November 2016 but as three years had passed without any work being done the permission elapsed last month.

In the meantime the land has changed ownership.

