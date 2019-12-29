Search

Advanced search

Holiday park could host 20 'high-quality' residential caravans

PUBLISHED: 11:34 29 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 29 December 2019

A map of the site where some 20 residential caravans could be installed in Rose Farm Park in Belton. Picture: Google Maps.

A map of the site where some 20 residential caravans could be installed in Rose Farm Park in Belton. Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

Some 20 residential caravans could be installed in a holiday park if plans are given the green light.

Some 20 residential caravans could be installed in Rose Farm Park in Belton. Picture: Google Maps.Some 20 residential caravans could be installed in Rose Farm Park in Belton. Picture: Google Maps.

Rose Farm Touring Park, a holiday park in Belton, has applied to Great Yarmouth Borough Council to change the use of part of its land to include residential caravans.

The proposal is for 20 caravans that would be lived in all year round as dwellings, with the site, located in the northeast of the village, using the existing access off Stepshort.

A supporting document says the units would provide "high-quality residential park homes in an edge-of-village location, with visitors and residents being able to access local amenities and services with reduced reliance on private vehicles".

The borough council's development control committee approved a previous submission of the application in November 2016 but as three years had passed without any work being done the permission elapsed last month.

In the meantime the land has changed ownership.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

How a family with THIRTEEN children spends Christmas

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘Where has Father Christmas gone?’ - Smashed-up Santa Claus angers villagers

A lifesize model of Santa Claus had been installed on Bracon Road in Belton. Picture: Denise Yaxley.

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

Care home closed after fifth rating of inadequate from inspectors

Clarence Lodge Care Home has closed after a fifth successive

Flood defence work forcing nine month closure along busy road

Motorists travelling northbound on Southtown Road will face a diversion for nine months, starting in January 2020, due to flood defence wall works. Picture: Google Maps.

Most Read

How a family with THIRTEEN children spends Christmas

Gareth Hunt with his partner Ellie Godbold and five of their 13 children, Rheanna, Annemarie, Daisy, Lily and Poppy. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘Where has Father Christmas gone?’ - Smashed-up Santa Claus angers villagers

A lifesize model of Santa Claus had been installed on Bracon Road in Belton. Picture: Denise Yaxley.

Revealed: Norfolk’s busiest speed cameras raking in £1m

The speed camera on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Taverham is the busiest in Norfolk.

Care home closed after fifth rating of inadequate from inspectors

Clarence Lodge Care Home has closed after a fifth successive

Flood defence work forcing nine month closure along busy road

Motorists travelling northbound on Southtown Road will face a diversion for nine months, starting in January 2020, due to flood defence wall works. Picture: Google Maps.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Fears over rise of robots implied in Great Yarmouth’s Brexit vote

How likely are you to lose out in the robot revolution? Picture: Getty

Holiday park could host 20 ‘high-quality’ residential caravans

A map of the site where some 20 residential caravans could be installed in Rose Farm Park in Belton. Picture: Google Maps.

School opens ‘safe space’ for mental wellbeing

Pupils and staff at Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston recently celebrated the grand opening of their new #iwill Community Hub. Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust.

‘She’s got her old Roy back’ - Husband and wife shed 10 stone

Mr and Mrs Southgate before they lost 10 stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

2019 in weather: Record breaking temperatures and prolonged rain

A dramatic photo of lightning over Norwich. Photo: Brad Damms
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists