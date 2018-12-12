Search

Advanced search

Last chance for these 13 cats to find homes for Christmas

12 December, 2018 - 17:39
(Left to right) Daddy Long-legs, Icon, Mousetrap and Dot all need homes. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

(Left to right) Daddy Long-legs, Icon, Mousetrap and Dot all need homes. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk will soon go on a break from rehoming rescue animals over the Christmas period. Can you help any of these cats find a home before then?

Daddy Long-legs needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkDaddy Long-legs needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

When Daddy Long-legs came to the RSPCA he was just “skin and bone”, but after starting medication for hyperthyroid he is now putting on weight and doing really well. He takes his medication happily so the staff at the cattery hope this wont put people off from choosing him.

Lacey is thought to be around four or five years old and is looking for an indoor home as this is what she has always been used to. She is described as a sweet friendly cat who will need a quiet adult environment.

Lacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkLacey needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Jenny is eight years old and another affectionate friendly cat. The RSPCA say she has previously lived with dogs, who she was quite happy with, so could live with others again.

Allspice and Asha are two “beautiful” black cats aged around seven years. They love to spend lots of time outside in the summer and have been used to living in a quiet home.

Jenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkJenny needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Cheeky has spent many months wandering the streets and is now loving his home comforts. The RSPCA say he is a little shy but loves a head rub and fuss.

Asia is eight years old. She has been used to living with other cats and likes to spend time outside when it’s warm. She is described as a little shy initially but a confident friendly cat once she has got to know you.

Allspice needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkAllspice needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA say “little Mousetrap is such a sweetheart”. She’s is described as very timid but loves being fussed over. Staff say she could live happily with other cats.

Icon and Wifi are the last of their group waiting for homes. They are described as friendly affectionate cats who get along well with other cats.

Cheeky needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCheeky needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pilchard is described as a quiet laid back mature cat. Staff say he likes to sit with you so would make someone a great companion.

Oreo arrived back in September very poorly. She has been on a long course of treatment and will finally be ready for a new home in the new year.

Asia needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkAsia needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Dot is described as a more mature lady who has been living outside for the last year since her owner passed away. Staff say she is really affectionate and loves to be cuddled.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the cats mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

Mousetrap needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMousetrap needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme. You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £55 for domestic cats and kittens, dogs are on application and all are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk are a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Icon needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkIcon needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pilchard needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkPilchard needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Oreo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkOreo needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Dot needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkDot needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Other News

REVEALED: Most and least used stations in region as Great Yarmouth loses 20pc of passengers

57 minutes ago Conor Matchett
Great Yarmouth station has lost 20pc of its passengers since 2012. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Sky-high fares, an unreliable service, and cheaper alternative transport options are all being blamed for a significant drop in rail passengers in Great Yarmouth over the last five years.

Letter found in Norfolk hotel reveals RAF war hero’s desperate plea to save his business

16:18 Joseph Norton
A Norfolk hotelier made a desperate plea to be released from the Royal Air Force just two weeks after the end of World War II, so he could save his business. Pictured: Joe Delf in his RAF uniform. Picture: Palm Court Hotel

A Second World War hero’s desperation to return to his ailing hotel business has been revealed after a letter was found in an attic, more than 73 years later.

Norfolk village to be ‘Photoshopped’

14:52 Daniel Hickey
View showing the area around Repps with Bastwick, a parish north of Great Yarmouth, before the planned removal of the overhead lines.

A case of life imitating Photoshop will see the overhead power lines in a scenic Norfolk village removed to improve the view.

Man, 74, breached restraining order 13 years after becoming ‘besotted’ with barmaid

14:41 Daniel Hickey
Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

A 74-year-old man who had become “besotted” with a barmaid breached a restraining order by visiting her family’s Suffolk farm, a court has heard.

Most Read

Poundland - The perfect setting for a school trip

Mon, 18:00 Joseph Norton
Pupils at Northgate Primary School got a first-hand experience of handling change as they bought Christmas gifts at Poundland in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Northgate Primary School

School trips usually involve taking children to see one of Shakespeare’s great plays or visiting a historic museum.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Yesterday, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Your chance to run a historic seafront attraction in Norfolk

Mon, 11:42 Joseph Norton
The Island Caf� in the Venetian Waterways, Great Yarmouth has had its roof re-thatched and now needs an operator to run it. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Would you like to play a major part in restoring one of Great Yarmouth’s most historic tourist attractions to its former glory?

Read more
Barry Coleman

Updated Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Mon, 09:21 Dan Grimmer
Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

A joyrider was arrested after crashing into a traffic bollard - and was found to be more than three times the legal driving limit when police breathalysed him.

Read more
Great Yarmouth police

Inquest into the death of three-year-old who died in Gorleston beach tragedy adjourned

Yesterday, 14:29 Sabrina Johnson
Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Littleboy Family

The inquest into the death of a three-year-old girl who died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on Gorleston beach has been adjourned because a police report into the incident is not ready.

Read more
Norwich

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy