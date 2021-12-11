News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Cat found dumped in taped-up cardboard box near Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:25 AM December 11, 2021
The RSPCA's animal rescue officer Paige Burnham with Stormzy the cat

The RSPCA's animal rescue officer Paige Burnham with Stormzy the cat - who was found abandoned in a cardboard box in Bradwell. - Credit: RSPCA

The search is on to find a home for a terrified cat who was left dumped in a taped-up cardboard box on the side of a Great Yarmouth road. 

The cat was discovered by a dog walker who heard rustling and meowing coming from a wooded area near to the Bluebell Meadows in Bradwell on Tuesday, December 7. 

A dog-walker in Bradwell discovered a cat which had been abandoned in a cardboard box.

A dog walker in Bradwell discovered a cat which had been abandoned in a cardboard box. - Credit: RSPCA

Following the sound, they found the scared, cold cat in an  Amazon box near a pathway between Chaplin Road and Beaufort Way.

After taking the animal home the dog walker called the RSPCA and it was taken to the East Norfolk Branch. 

Animal Rescue officer, Paige Burnham, said: “We are very grateful to the dog walker who found this poor cat and took him home and kept him safe until I was able to collect him. 

“He's a big lovely boy and actually in good condition so has obviously been well looked after,  and if that’s the case I don’t understand why someone would then just abandon him. 

A dog-walker in Bradwell discovered a cat which had been abandoned in a cardboard box 

A dog walker in Bradwell discovered a cat which had been abandoned in a cardboard box between Chaplin Road and Beaufort Way. - Credit: RSPCA

“The weather on Tuesday was awful and the box was already quite wet with rain when the dog walker found the cat. 

“What is also even more concerning is that he was left in this wooded area which is very near to a busy main road.

"If he had managed to get out of the box, before he was found, he could have been very confused and unsure of his surroundings and ended up on the road and could have easily been killed or injured."

“He had been left in a brown cardboard Amazon box which had holes in it and was held shut together with a little bit of tape."

A dog-walker in Bradwell discovered a cat which had been abandoned in a cardboard box.

A dog walker in Bradwell discovered a cat which had been abandoned in a cardboard box. - Credit: RSPCA

The cat - now named Stormzy - has been described as "friendly" but has been left feeling slightly nervous after his ordeal.

Stormzy is a young male and he has not been microchipped.

Ms Burnham added: “Whatever situation someone finds themselves in, abandoning an animal like this is never okay. 

“There is no guarantee that an abandoned animal will be found or not become hurt or lost.

"If anyone has any information regarding the cat we would ask them to contact me on the RSPCA appeal line on 0300 123 8018."

The RSPCA's animal rescue officer Paige Burnham with Stormzy the cat

The RSPCA's animal rescue officer Paige Burnham with Stormzy the cat - who was found abandoned in a cardboard box in Bradwell. - Credit: RSPCA


