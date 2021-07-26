News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Ruddy Muddy graffiti artist to open new cancer centre

Clarissa Place

Published: 4:55 PM July 26, 2021   
Adrian Thompson and Ruddy Muddy will officially open new support centre on Friday. 

Adrian Thompson and Ruddy Muddy will officially open new support centre on Friday. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson/Denise Bradley

Cancer patients and their loved ones will be able to access support in a new support centre when it officially opens this week. 

Big C is relocating its support centre from above the charity's former shop to a separate building in Regent Street, in Great Yarmouth.

Van graffiti artist Ricky Minns, known as Ruddy Muddy, who is known for his impressive artworks on dirty vans, and Adrian Thompson, deputy mayor of Great Yarmouth, will open the building on Friday. 

Dr Melanie Pascale, director of charitable operations at Big C, said; “We are delighted to finally be able to open our new support and information centre in Great Yarmouth.

"The new ground floor building is easily accessible for all and provides a modern, welcoming space. We will be operating on an appointment basis initially to control numbers within the setting but will review this periodically.

David Moar, co-founder of the Bic C, Dr Chris Bushby, Chief Executive of the Big C, Dr Melanie Pasca

Big C is set to open three new support centres over the next year, including Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn - Credit: Danielle Booden

“We are very pleased to be able to once again offer face-to-face support for our service-users, complemented by ongoing virtual services.

"This is a fundamental aspect of our charity and one we know our service-users and staff have missed.”

