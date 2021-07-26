Ruddy Muddy graffiti artist to open new cancer centre
Cancer patients and their loved ones will be able to access support in a new support centre when it officially opens this week.
Big C is relocating its support centre from above the charity's former shop to a separate building in Regent Street, in Great Yarmouth.
Van graffiti artist Ricky Minns, known as Ruddy Muddy, who is known for his impressive artworks on dirty vans, and Adrian Thompson, deputy mayor of Great Yarmouth, will open the building on Friday.
Dr Melanie Pascale, director of charitable operations at Big C, said; “We are delighted to finally be able to open our new support and information centre in Great Yarmouth.
"The new ground floor building is easily accessible for all and provides a modern, welcoming space. We will be operating on an appointment basis initially to control numbers within the setting but will review this periodically.
“We are very pleased to be able to once again offer face-to-face support for our service-users, complemented by ongoing virtual services.
"This is a fundamental aspect of our charity and one we know our service-users and staff have missed.”
