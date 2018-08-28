Runaway ferret followed cat into Great Yarmouth B&B

This ferret was found playing with a cat on Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth. The owners have not yet claimed him. Archant

A runaway ferret followed a cat into a Great Yarmouth B&B - and now the animal’s owner cannot be found.

The fate of the ferret was posted on Wednesday morning (January 16) on a Facebook page for information on animals lost and found in the Norfolk town.

Kirstie Rose, who posted the message, said that between 8.30am and 9am the ferret had been playing with a cat on Wellesley Road.

The cat belongs to the owner of a B&B on the road, she said.

Ms Rose, from Gorleston, described how the cat then returned home, followed by the ferret.

She said that the B&B’s owners put the ferret, which is coloured brown and white, in a box, to keep it safe.

The animal was distressed at first but later calmed down, she said.

Ms Rose said she posted the message on Facebook but “nobody has come forward to say it’s theirs”.

She added that the B&B owners would prefer to find the ferret’s owner before taking it to a vet.

But if the owner is not found by Wednesday evening, she said, they would take it to one.