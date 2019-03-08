All you need to know about Gorleston's Clifftop Festival 2019

Gorleston Clifftop Festival pulling in the crowds on Saturday. Photo : Steve Adams Steve Adams 2017 : 07398 238853

It's billed as the borough's biggest free day out with tonnes of activities you don't have to dig too deep to enjoy.

With preparations well underway and fairground rides already rolling in here's a quick rundown of what to expect and how to make the best of your visit.

When is it?

The festival runs over two days, Saturday and Sunday July 27 and 28, starting at 11am with live music and fairground rides continuing until 10pm on both nights.

What's going on during the day?

The event follows a tried and tested formula that locals have come to love. It means plenty of charity stalls and novelty games, lots of different things to eat, and an arena for everyone - even dogs.

A children's arena is hosting story-telling, pirate activities, princess makeover, and circus skills. There will be music from 12 noon both days through until 10pm.

The headliner on Saturday is New World Service and on Sunday it is More Madness, who last played the festival in a downpour.

Kingfisher Boxing Club will deliver displays and sparring on day one, with Top Body Gym hosting a family sports day including retro favourites like egg and spoon and sack races from 12 noon on Sunday.

On Saturday only a fun dog show kicks off at 12 noon with some ten classes running every 15 minutes. Is your pooch the one the judges would most like to take home?

Anything new for this year?

Because the first day is on the same day as Norfolk Day there will be a Clifftop Tea Tent hosting a range of Norfolk-themed games like guess the location and guess the famous face for a £100 cash prize and £30 Hipprodrome Circus voucher - all while sipping Pimms and Prosecco.

Organisers will also be selling souvenir wrist bands for the first time to raise funds.

How much does it cost?

Entry is free and it is up to you if you simply want to soak up the atmosphere.

But the cost to organisers is growing and they will be asking people what they would like to see at the festival in the future to help them with grant applications next year.

They will also be shaking buckets and hope people will support them by tossing in a few pounds.

Previous collections have yielded around £800, but more is needed.

Can we expect fireworks? Yes, the finale on Sunday at 10pm will be the usual blaze of colour across the sky at one of Norfolk's loveliest clifftop spots.

What about parking? There aren't too many restrictions in the area so you should be ok. Organisers are reminding people to park respectfully though and not across people's drives. Some coning will be in place to allow buses to run as normal.

What's the message from the organisers? Vicky Webber, event manager, said: "If you walk from one end to the other there is going to be something for everyone. It is a free to enter event and it is up to people how much they spend up there, but we aim to make it a low cost day out for families."

For a full rundown of what's on visit the website here.