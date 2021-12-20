Rescue centre slam council for delay approving build of animal hospital
- Credit: Kelly Wolmer
The managing director of a wildlife rescue centre which is looking to build a new animal hospital has criticised a council for dragging its heels over approving the plans.
Runham Wildlife Rescue is currently operating without electricity and water, as it continues to wait for a decision from Great Yarmouth Borough Council.
The planning application is for the change of use of an agricultural field, on Martham Road in Rollesby, into a wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre for injured wildlife including the installation of cabins to accommodate injured animals, parking for staff and construction of service roads.
Kelly Wolmer, 31, managing director, said a decision was meant to be reached in August but they hadn't received a response.
“It’s massively affected us,” she said. “We can’t get grants for funding and we are restricted to small pens and small aviaries because we don’t want to put in concrete bases and build things to then have to move in a months' time.”
The charity had been operating in Great Yarmouth, but moved to the new site in Rollesby and submitted a planning application around last December.
Ms Wolmer, from Great Yarmouth, said they are currently caring for animals but are unable to operate at full capacity.
Most Read
- 1 The Christmas events in Norfolk cancelled due to Covid
- 2 'It gives me purpose' - Murals helping Yarmouth artist combat depression
- 3 Restoration of 138-year-old mill reaches high point as cap is put back on
- 4 Aerial pictures show extent of erosion on Norfolk coast
- 5 Ask the Mercury - What's happening to Palmers and will council expenses cost us?
- 6 Pub raises the bar for hospice charity toy collection
- 7 Family release new images of missing man as search continues
- 8 Rare white rainbow spotted over Norfolk coast
- 9 Teen who died in seafront motorbike crash had taken drugs, inquest hears
- 10 Ongoing roadworks in and around Great Yarmouth this week
She made the move from London to Norfolk four years ago with hopes of alleviating the pressure on other wildlife rescues.
Following her complaints, a spokesman from Great Yarmouth Borough Council said Ms Wolmer has now been contacted and explained that the time it takes to process applications can vary depending on suggested amendments to help meet planning policy.
“This is all I have done my whole life,” said Ms Wolmer. “My whole career revolves around this decision. I don’t know what I will do if not.
“At the end of the day, all we want is a chance to be successful and provide something for the local community.
“But it’s not just about animals.
“Since we have been here, we have done a lot of work with the police and raising awareness about local wildlife
“When plans move forward, we also want to set up an education centre to help people understand the local wildlife and improve the negative outlook on some animals.”
For more information visit, https://www.runhamwildliferescue.org/.