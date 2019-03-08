'He needs to be home' - Gull with one wing missing in Great Yarmouth

Herbie, a herring gull with only one wing, went missing between July 28 and 29 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kelly Birds.

A gull with one wing has gone missing in Great Yarmouth.

Kelly Birds works at Runham Wildlife Rescue in Great Yarmouth.

The herring gull, named Herbie, is looked after by Runham Wildlife Rescue.

Kelly Birds, who works at the organisation, said at the beginning of the year Herbie, an adult gull, was run over and walked into the centre with his left wing hanging off.

The wing was amputated and he ended up living at the centre.

But he went missing between Sunday evening (July 28) and Monday morning (July 29).

Herbie, a herring gull with only one wing, went missing between July 28 and 29 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kelly Birds. Herbie, a herring gull with only one wing, went missing between July 28 and 29 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kelly Birds.

Ms Birds said: "We are unsure whether he has been stolen or if he was let out accidentally with someone dropping off a rescue to us.

"He will be around the Runham/Vauxhall area and isn't good with people, besides myself," she added.

Herbie is missing his left wing, where instead there is a stump covered with a blue bandage.

"He's currently on medication for a small localised infection so he needs to be home for that as well," Ms Birds said.

