Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'He needs to be home' - Gull with one wing missing in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 16:23 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 29 July 2019

Herbie, a herring gull with only one wing, went missing between July 28 and 29 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kelly Birds.

Herbie, a herring gull with only one wing, went missing between July 28 and 29 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kelly Birds.

Archant

A gull with one wing has gone missing in Great Yarmouth.

Kelly Birds works at Runham Wildlife Rescue in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kelly Birds.Kelly Birds works at Runham Wildlife Rescue in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kelly Birds.

The herring gull, named Herbie, is looked after by Runham Wildlife Rescue.

Kelly Birds, who works at the organisation, said at the beginning of the year Herbie, an adult gull, was run over and walked into the centre with his left wing hanging off.

The wing was amputated and he ended up living at the centre.

But he went missing between Sunday evening (July 28) and Monday morning (July 29).

Herbie, a herring gull with only one wing, went missing between July 28 and 29 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kelly Birds.Herbie, a herring gull with only one wing, went missing between July 28 and 29 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kelly Birds.

Ms Birds said: "We are unsure whether he has been stolen or if he was let out accidentally with someone dropping off a rescue to us.

"He will be around the Runham/Vauxhall area and isn't good with people, besides myself," she added.

Herbie is missing his left wing, where instead there is a stump covered with a blue bandage.

"He's currently on medication for a small localised infection so he needs to be home for that as well," Ms Birds said.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

7 places in Great Yarmouth we still call by their old names

Marks and Spencer in King Street, Great Yarmouth, has been empty for four years Picture: Liz Coates

‘It’s heartbreaking’ - mother’s 13-month-long battle to get autistic son into specialist school rumbles on

Rebecca Jeckells, 33, from Caister with her five-year-old son Lucas who has autism. Picture: Submitted

More than 130 schools in Norfolk still contain asbestos, is your local school on the list?

More than 130 schools in Norfolk still contain asbestos, according to the county council - but it cannot say whether the material is present in the county's 210 academies and six free schools. Picture: Archant

Parent caught using phone while driving with child in car

A parent was caught on a mobile phone while driving with their child in the car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

7 places in Great Yarmouth we still call by their old names

Marks and Spencer in King Street, Great Yarmouth, has been empty for four years Picture: Liz Coates

‘It’s heartbreaking’ - mother’s 13-month-long battle to get autistic son into specialist school rumbles on

Rebecca Jeckells, 33, from Caister with her five-year-old son Lucas who has autism. Picture: Submitted

More than 130 schools in Norfolk still contain asbestos, is your local school on the list?

More than 130 schools in Norfolk still contain asbestos, according to the county council - but it cannot say whether the material is present in the county's 210 academies and six free schools. Picture: Archant

Parent caught using phone while driving with child in car

A parent was caught on a mobile phone while driving with their child in the car in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘He needs to be home’ - Gull with one wing missing in Great Yarmouth

Herbie, a herring gull with only one wing, went missing between July 28 and 29 in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Kelly Birds.

Investigations ongoing into discovery of £40,000 worth of cannabis in town centre raid

Police found £40,000 worth of cannabis following a raid at 39 Nelson Road North in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

7 places in Great Yarmouth we still call by their old names

Marks and Spencer in King Street, Great Yarmouth, has been empty for four years Picture: Liz Coates

‘It’s heartbreaking’ - mother’s 13-month-long battle to get autistic son into specialist school rumbles on

Rebecca Jeckells, 33, from Caister with her five-year-old son Lucas who has autism. Picture: Submitted

‘An important and significant day’ - first new trains from Greater Anglia enter service

Passengers on the 7.47am Lowestoft to Norwich service were the first to experience the company’s new “bi-mode” trains, which switch between diesel and electric power. Photo: Greater Anglia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists