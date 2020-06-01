Shock as trip wires found at popular riverside path

Runner Danny Godbolt intercepted three wire traps alongside the River Bure. The scenic path is popular with dog walkers and runners Picture: Danny Godbolt Archant

A runner says he narrowly escaped injury after spotting a trio of booby traps set across a much-used path.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crabbing wire has been used to set ankle-high traps along a popular path by the River Bure.The alarm has been raised by runner Danny Godbolt who is urging vigilance along the stretch Picture: Google Maps Crabbing wire has been used to set ankle-high traps along a popular path by the River Bure.The alarm has been raised by runner Danny Godbolt who is urging vigilance along the stretch Picture: Google Maps

Danny Godbolt was running along the footpath behind Bure Park in Great Yarmouth when he paused to take a photograph - just short of the wire barrier set at ankle height.

The 41-year-old went on to find two further traps.

Having dismantled them he took to social media to warn others of the hazard which could have had serious consequences had he been approaching at speed.

He reckoned they were probably set by youngsters seen crabbing in the area the previous day and using the green wire.

The wires were stretched about 2m across the overgrown path and well secured with branches.

Crashing into it would have certainly meant falling over and piercing the skin, he added.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Godbolt, from Caister, and a member of Dune Runners club, was taking part in a national relay event with one other competitor at around 6am on Sunday (May 31) when he came across the traps.

With so many races cancelled due to Covid-19 some 44 teams pulled on their trainers to take an hour slot each from 6am to 10pm.

“I went from Caister to the Bure Park. I stopped to take a photograph and right in front of me I saw trip lines set up,” he said.

“It was crab wire and people had been crabbing down there the day before.

“They perhaps decided to have a bit of fun.

“There were three of them and it could have been quite nasty.”

Mr Godbolt said the trail went on for another 10km and he was concerned there could be more traps and that he was lucky to have spotted them as the first runner out.

He said the youngsters had probably not thought through the full consequences, not only for runners and dog walkers but for pets and wildlife too, and urged them to think about the damage they could be causing.

People on social media tagged the traps as “shocking” sharing the warning among running and village groups and rounding on the culprits as “horrible.”