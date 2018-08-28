Changes to rail services on rural routes as part of signalling upgrade

Planned engineering work is continuing as part of a major signalling upgrade on the Wherry Lines from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

People using trains on the Wherry lines are reminded they face disruption as work to upgrade some of the oldest signals in the country is carried out by Network Rail.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “From today (Sunday, November 25) until April next year, all Norwich to Great Yarmouth services will run via Acle.

“Customers from Buckenham, Cantley and Reedham for Great Yarmouth will need to travel to Brundall/Norwich and change trains for Great Yarmouth.”

The spokesman added: “As a result of signalling works, no direct trains will run between Buckenham, Cantley, Reedham and Great Yarmouth.

“All Norwich to Great Yarmouth trains that previously operated via Buckenham, Cantley and Reedham are now routed via Acle. Customers from Buckenham, Cantley and Reedham wishing to travel to Great Yarmouth will need to travel to Brundall or Norwich and change trains for Great Yarmouth.

“Journey times will be extended. There will be no train service for Berney Arms.”

The work to modernise the Wherry Lines from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft, will see a new track layout at Reedham Junction, where the lines to and from Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth join the line to Norwich.

For further information visit: www.greateranglia.co.uk/travel-information/service-alterations/norwich-great-yarmouth-and-lowestoft-26




