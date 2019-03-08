Rush hour delays as broken down lorry blocks road
PUBLISHED: 17:45 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 15 October 2019
Archant
A broken down lorry is causing delays on a busy commuter route in Great Yarmouth.
You may also want to watch:
The lorry has broken down in South Quay close to the landmark town hall.
The police are on scene managing the congested traffic which is currently down to one lane and feeding into roadworks in Southtown Road which are already causing disruption.
Visit our live traffic map here.