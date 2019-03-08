Rush hour delays as broken down lorry blocks road

A broken down lorry is causing delays in Great Yarmouth's South Quay Picture: Archant Archant

A broken down lorry is causing delays on a busy commuter route in Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The lorry has broken down in South Quay close to the landmark town hall.

The police are on scene managing the congested traffic which is currently down to one lane and feeding into roadworks in Southtown Road which are already causing disruption.

Visit our live traffic map here.