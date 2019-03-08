Search

Rush hour delays as broken down lorry blocks road

PUBLISHED: 17:45 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 15 October 2019

A broken down lorry is causing delays in Great Yarmouth's South Quay Picture: Archant

A broken down lorry is causing delays in Great Yarmouth's South Quay Picture: Archant

Archant

A broken down lorry is causing delays on a busy commuter route in Great Yarmouth.

The lorry has broken down in South Quay close to the landmark town hall.

The police are on scene managing the congested traffic which is currently down to one lane and feeding into roadworks in Southtown Road which are already causing disruption.

'I could have cried' - Holidaymakers frustration after travel company leaves luggage behind

Mark Stapley and Sarah Styles were looking forward all year to their holiday in Tenerife, but their luggage was left in the airport by travel company TUI. Picture: Sarah Styles.

Cable fault causes power cut around coastal resort

Part of the UK Power Networks map showing the power cuts in the Great Yarmouth area on October 13, 2019. Picture: UK Power Networks

Three men flee on speedboat from 'nasty' assault

Police are investigating the unprovoked assault in Diss town centre. Picture: Ian Burt

Met Office issues amber weather warning with risk of flooding and lightning strikes

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for parts of Norfolk and Waveney. Picture Met Office.

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

