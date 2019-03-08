'Come down, dig deep' - S Club set for Norfolk gig to raise funds for boy with cancer

S Club, three former members of pop band S Club 7, will perform at a charity gig in the Ocean Room in Gorleston on July 26 to raise money for Oakley Cutjar, a nine-month-old Bradwell boy with cancer. Picture: Submitted. Archant

Members of one of Britain's biggest pop groups will perform in a Norfolk town in aid of raising funds for a nine-month-old boy with cancer.

A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family. A Bradwell family is raising £50,000 for their nine-month-old son Oakley Cutajar who has been diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer. Picture: Courtesy of the Cutajar family.

S Club, a spin-off of S Club 7, are hoping to help the family of Oakley Cutajar reach their target of £50,000, a sum that would send the Bradwell boy to the Netherlands for pioneering radiotherapy treatment.

Jo O'Meara, singer with S Club, said the band is looking forward to the gig at the Ocean Rooms in Gorleston on July 26.

"It's for a really good cause," she said.

The band will perform for a reduced fee, donating a large portion to the fundraising efforts.

"We're going to do everything we can, I hope a lot of people can come down.

"We'll raise as much money as we possibly can."

She said the band will play all the hits.

"Come down, dig deep, let's have a S Club party along the way," she said.

The gig was organised by Kelly Evans, managing director of the Ocean Rooms and Oakley's aunt.

Ms Evans said: "Having this amazing venue in Gorleston, which holds 1,100 people, I wanted to put on a charity evening that would pull in an amazing crowd and that would make it a fantastic evening all round.

"I got in contact with S Club who have been a huge hit at our venue in the past and have done a lot of charity over the years."

Other performers on the night are Harbour Radio's DJ Nevv and the venue's resident DJs Gary Sulter and Paul Allen.

Staff at the Ocean Room, including security, are working free of charge.

"This means we'll be able donate more to the funding for Oakley," Ms Evans said.

"We have had a huge response already from customers and local businesses who want to help.

"We hope everyone will support us and we hope to get Oakley to target ASAP.

"We love him dearly and will do all we can to help.

"Myself and my husband have been up to Great Ormond Street to visit them on a few occasions and we know what an awful time they are going through," Ms Evans said.

Tickets are on sale for £10 online here or at Riverside Studios and 'What is Hip? in Gorleston, Harbour Radio in Great Yarmouth and the Mardle Cafe in Lound.

To donate to the family's fundraising efforts visit their Justgiving page.