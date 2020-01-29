Images released of 58 retirement flats coming to Broads village

Images have been released showing what new homes in Acle could look like Picture: Ingleton Wood

Images of what a £5m housing scheme for the over 55s could look like have been released.

Images have been released showing what new homes in Acle could look like Picture: Ingleton Wood Images have been released showing what new homes in Acle could look like Picture: Ingleton Wood

They show a three-storey block set in leafy grounds on the site of the former Herondale respite care complex in Acle.

Plans for 58 affordable "extra-care" homes, billed as meeting the needs of an ageing population, have been submitted to Broadland District Council following a public consultation.

According to Saffron Housing Trust the aim is to enable elderly residents with some care needs to live independently, but within reach of the support they need.

The proposed complex comprises one and two-bedroom self-contained flats, communal spaces such as a lounge, activity room, retail/café space, and a hair salon as well as outside areas for residents and the wider local community.

Images have been released showing what new homes in Acle could look like Picture: Ingleton Wood Images have been released showing what new homes in Acle could look like Picture: Ingleton Wood

In a statement Saffron said the model of care was cheaper than full residential and reduced the need for future moves for its tenants and owners.

Greater provision of such homes could also save Norfolk £4m, it claims.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for adult social services, said: "Providing the care and support for our ageing population is a long-term challenge, and one we need to meet head on through this kind of development.

"With planning permission, this extra care housing could not only relieve some of the pressure placed on the NHS, but also allow individuals to remain in a home of their own, living with greater independence, and all the positive effects on physical and mental health that brings."

Norse Care are set to provide the care service to the residents of Herondale.

If approved, construction will start in the summer of 2020 with Norfolk-based R G Carter carrying out the building work.

The planning proposal can be viewed on Broadland District Council's website quoting application number 20191954.