New luxury cruise ship will dock at Great Yarmouth

A new cruise ship will dock at Great Yarmouth next spring.

The Spirit of Discovery, designed and built for Saga Cruises, a British company, will carry 1,000 passengers to the seaside town.

The four-night jaunt will launch from Dover on April 19 next year, stopping off the following day at Great Yarmouth.

The ship will arrive at 8am and leave at 5pm, allowing passengers to explore the town.

A coach will also take some of the visitors to Sandringham Estate.

From Great Yarmouth the vessel will sail to Amsterdam, where it will drop anchor for two nights before returning to Dover.

An advertisement for the cruise notes that Great Yarmouth and Amsterdam are only separated by the English Channel but are "culturally worlds apart".

This summer Great Yarmouth will welcome American luxury cruise ship the Seabourn Quest, which dock in the harbour on June 30.

