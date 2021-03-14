Gallery
'We're proud of you' - Care home with no Covid cases hands out staff awards
- Credit: Submitted
A care home on the coast has praised staff for their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic by organising an awards ceremony.
Salisbury Residential Home, on Marine Crescent in Great Yarmouth, has had no cases of Covid-19 since the outbreak hit the UK last year.
Manager Nicola Humphreys said: "There have been lots of stories about cases of Covid in care homes.
"I put on the awards ceremony because I felt staff needed to feel recognised for their hard work. Some have not seen family for 11 months. They have given up things."
During the event, held on February 1, a banner was put up, declaring, 'We're proud of you', while staff were given trophies, a certificate of appreciation and a stay safe pack.
Ms Humphreys said: "It's very hard because my job is my life. We work in care for a reason, that's because we care and I would not put my staff or residents at risk."
Salisbury employs 38 staff in a 30-bed home.
