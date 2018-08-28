Search

The festive appeal which will make a family’s Christmas

PUBLISHED: 13:36 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:36 19 December 2018

From left, Major David Lennox, volunteer Harry Woods and Major Katerina Lennox leader of The Salvation Army with the gift parcels. Picture: Joe Norton

Archant

The son of a family who have benefited from a food and gift parcel from The Salvation Army has described the world of difference it will make to their Christmas.

On Wednesday, family members and social service agencies working on behalf of those in need collected toy gifts and items of food at The Salvation Army Church in Great Yarmouth.

It is part of the charity’s Toys and Tins appeal which has already helped 186 families and 335 children in a bid to spread the Christmas cheer across the town.

Steven Todd, 25, was collecting the gift bag for his mum who looks after three other sons at her home in Hemsby.

He said the donations would make her Christmas.

“I cannot wait to take everything back to my mum and to put a smile on her face.

“The difference this will make to her Christmas is huge and I cannot thank everyone here enough,” Mr Todd said.

The initiative is part of a county-wide appeal which relies on donations from the businesses and people in Norfolk.

The food parcels are filled with dry food including tins of vegetables, meat and fish capable of feeding a family of four.

Families inform The Salvation Army of the age and gender of their children allowing the charity to chose specific toys relevant to each individual.

Major Katerina Lennox, leader of The Salvation Army in Great Yarmouth, thanked everyone for the donations they had made so far.

She said: “The support we have had again this year has been wonderful.

“We have seen a steady increase in demand but to know we will be making such a huge difference to so many families is a great feeling to have.”

The charity has also distributed 237 food hampers and 100 gifts at care homes visits.

Jayne Bowers from Norfolk County Council’s early help family focus team, was picking up gifts to take to a number underprivileged families.

“The food parcels and toy bags really do make the world of difference to the families.

“It is quite overwhelming to see the impact it has on them,” she said.

To find out more about how you can donate to The Salvation Army visit https://www.salvationarmy.org.uk/.

