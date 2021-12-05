'Kindness should be shared': Festive boost for charity’s Toys and Tins appeal

Jazmine and Alex, her boyfriend, who delivered the gifts to The Salvation Army’s Great Yarmouth Church recently. - Credit: The Salvation Army

Dozens of children in Great Yarmouth who may have gone without a present will have one to open on Christmas morning now - thanks to the kindness of a local woman.

Spreading some Christmas kindness, Jazmine Edwards donated almost 60 gifts to The Salvation Army’s Toys and Tins appeal in Great Yarmouth.

The festive gifts were delivered to the town branch of the church and charity last month after Ms Edwards had set herself a fundraising goal for her birthday.

After she had recently turned 24, Jazmine set a goal for her birthday to get a gift for each year - and it led to more than double the amount of gifts being collected.

She donated the gifts to The Salvation Army’s Toys and Tins Appeal, which helps vulnerable children and families who might otherwise go without during the festive season.

Ms Edwards has been an early years practitioner for the past six years, helping families and looking after their children.

Although her career has taken a recent change in direction, she said she was keen to continue to support local children.

She said: “I was hoping to collect a total of 24 toys but I collected over 80.

"I decided to donate a large proportion of these toys to the Salvation Army's appeal as it supports local families and children - all children deserve happiness, especially at Christmas.

“Kindness should be shared, through gestures big or small. Even the smallest acts can have big impacts.”

Harry Woods, who is community manager at The Salvation Army Great Yarmouth, said he was very grateful for Ms Edwards' gifts donation.

Mr Woods said: “It’s fantastic to have met such an amazing young lady who has sacrificed her birthday gifts to make so many children’s Christmas a happy one.

"On behalf of us all we thank you.”

Donations to the Toys and Tins Appeal can be made through its JustGiving page.

Alternatively you can drop off toys to any Salvation Army charity shop in Norfolk.

Location details can be found through www.salvationarmy.org.uk/map-page