Woman who knitted model of Queen's Norfolk home to appear on This Morning

Margaret Seaman at Sandringham. PHOTO: The Forum. Archant

A ninety-year-old great-great-grandmother is set for a television appearance after attracting national attention for her woollen recreation of Sandringham House.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Margaret’s knitted Sandringham at the Norfolk Makers Festival. Picture: The Forum Margaret’s knitted Sandringham at the Norfolk Makers Festival. Picture: The Forum

Margaret Seaman spent 16 days displaying her masterpiece at The Forum in Norwich as part of the Norfolk Makers Festival in February, and will now be taking it on the road as she heads to the ITV studios in London, where she will join Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning.

She was inspired to knit the Queen's Norfolk retreat after visiting with her grandson last spring and started creating it in July last year, knitting for around 12 hours a day to bring it to life.

And Mrs Seaman has picked up her needles once again ahead of her appearance on the daytime chat show on Tuesday (March 3) to knit the This Morning co-presenters sitting on their sofa.

Speaking ahead of the appearance she said: "I'm very excited and really looking forward to it.

Margaret’s knitted Sandringham at the Norfolk Makers Festival. Picture: The Forum Margaret’s knitted Sandringham at the Norfolk Makers Festival. Picture: The Forum

"Getting the phone call [from This Morning] was out of this world. I think I am going to wake up one minute and find out it has all been a dream.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm excited to see the cameras and everything working in the studio so I will really enjoy it."

Mrs Seaman lives in Caister-On-Sea with her daughter Tricia, 71, who also lends a hand with the knitting and constructing.

Prior to knitting Sandringham, Margaret knitted a woollen version of Great Yarmouth seafront in the 1970s, featuring Joyland's famous snails and the historic Wellington and Britannia piers.

Mrs Seaman uses her needle skills to raise money for local causes and collects donations for four-year-old Anna Poppy Lawson, from Bradwell, who is battling aggressive brain and spinal cancer.

Her family are raising money to allow her to access further treatment in America.

Mrs Seaman said: "We raised £4,816 at the festival for Anna Poppy. I want to say a big thank you to everyone who come along and donated money, it's been lovely and I know her mummy and daddy will be over the moon."

Anyone who would still like to donate can visit Mrs Seaman's JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/knittedsandringhamforpoppy

















