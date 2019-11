When will Santa visit your street this Christmas?

The Great Yarmouth Lions' sleigh is taking its annual trip around the town, bringing Christmas joy to many children and adults alike. Picture: Lions Club Supplied

Father Christmas will soon be making his annual rounds in a 50-year tradition aided by his team of little helpers.

Hemsby lifeboat crew are saving Santa's reindeer some legwork when they sail round the villages spreading Christmas cheer. Photo: Hemsby lifeboat Hemsby lifeboat crew are saving Santa's reindeer some legwork when they sail round the villages spreading Christmas cheer. Photo: Hemsby lifeboat

While in some towns and villages he will travel via his trusty sleigh, in others he will make appearances aboard Hemsby's lifeboat - proving that even Santa, despite pressures on time, can support the independent service.

His tour with Hemsby lifeboat is as follows:

Sunday, December 1 Stalham, 5-9pm

Monday, December 2, Stalham, 5-9pm

Wednesday, December 4, Brundall, 5-9pm

Friday, December 6, Scratby, 5-9pm

Wednesday, December 11, Filby, 5-9pm

Saturday, December 14, Acle, 5-9pm

Wednesday, December 18, Hemsby, 5-9pm

Thursday, December 19, Hemsby, 5-9pm

Meanwhile he will also be bringing festive cheer to the streets of Great Yarmouth, Gorleston, and the southern parishes aboard the Yarmouth Lions Club sleigh at the following times:

Monday, December 2, Gorleston starting at Avondale Road, 6.30-8.30pm

Wednesday, December 4, Beccles Road Vets and Shrublands 6.30-8.30pm

Thursday, December 5. North Denes Road and Newtown South, 6.30-8.30pm

Friday, December 6, Bridge Road, Mariners Compass, Beacon Park, 6.30-8.30pm

Sunday, December 8, Belton Tavern, 4-6.30pm

Monday, December 9, Addison Road, Trafalgar Road, Baliol Road, 6.30-8.30pm

Tuesday, December 10, Cox's Jewellers, Maygrove Road and Northgate Street, 6.30-8.30pm

Wednesday, December 11, South Beach Parade and Barrack Estate, 6.30-8.30pm

Thursday, December 12, Barnard Bridge and Newtown north, 6.30-8.30pm

Friday, December 13, Magdalen Square (A), 6.30-8.30pm

Sunday, December 15, White Hart, Hopton, 4-6.30pm

Monday, December 16, Magdalen Square (B) 6.30-8.30pm

Wednesday, December 18, Hughes TV, Cobholm and Southtow, 6.30-8.30pm

Thursday, December 19, Co-op store, Bradwell (A) 6.30-8.30pm

Friday, December 20, Bradwell Sun, Bradwell (B) 6.30-8.30pm