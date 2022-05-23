Former nurse died while on holiday on Norfolk coast
A former nurse died at a Norfolk holiday park after taking painkillers for her long-term health problems, an inquest heard.
Sarah Plackett, 58, died at a holiday park in Caister on June 9, 2021.
The mother-of-two from Nottingham had been on holiday at the Haven Holidays-run site with her husband James who cared for her.
She had been taking medication for severe neck and back pain.
An inquest in Norwich heard Mrs Plackett had been forced to give up her career in 2012 due to an accident at work and suffered further injuries later on.
Summing up, Catherine Wood, assistant coroner for Norfolk, said: "She died as a consequence of drug toxicity from drugs she had been prescribed in the same combination for nearly two years."
She passed on her condolences to the family of Mrs Plackett.
Paying tribute to his wife Mr Plackett said in a statement that it was "in her nature to put others before herself".