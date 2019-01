Road in Great Yarmouth town centre to be closed due to maintenance work

A road in Great Yarmouth town centre will be closed for five days next week due to maintenance work.

Saxon Road, off Crown Road and Albion Road will be out of use for motorists from Monday, January 21 to Friday, January 25.

This is due to roadworks taking place to connect a new gas supply.