Scaffolders taking legal action as fire bill reaches £120k

Scaffolders on top of the former Haven Bridge pub. - Credit: KB Scaffolding Services

A scaffolding company boss is considering legal action after still not being paid for securing a burnt out pub in Great Yarmouth.

The former Haven Bridge pub caught fire on Wednesday, March 23 of this year, with flames seen from as far as the Acle Straight.

Bridge Road, which links the town with Gorleston, was closed for two days following the blaze.

A large fire ripped through the roof of a vacant Haven Bridge pub in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday, March 23 - Credit: Roman Stevie Henderson

The road was reopened two days later after the pub was secured by KB Scaffolding Services following an emergency meeting between the company, the building owner, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Norfolk Constabulary, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and a structural engineer.

KB Scaffolding Services owner Michael Black said he is still yet to be paid for the scaffolding, and the equipment remains in place around the fire-damaged building.

The current bill stands at £120,000. There are no advances at the minute," Mr Black said.

"This should have been sorted months and months ago."

Scaffolding was installed to protect the building's structure and to assist emergency services gain access to fire damaged building. - Credit: KB Scaffolding Services

The council said costs around ensuring the building's safety primarily lies with the building owner.

However, in August, building owner Martin Bennington said his insurers have continued to say they were not able to reach a settlement.