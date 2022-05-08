Yarmouth's Britannia Pier covered in scaffolding for repairs

Great Yarmouth's Britannia Pier without its poster boards for the first time in decades. - Credit: Liz Coates

The front of Great Yarmouth's iconic Britannia Pier is entirely covered in scaffolding.

Repair work to replace poster boards will continue into next week, depriving visitors of the perfect seaside selfie.

Pier manager Keegan Snell said wooden panels were rotten at the back and needed replacing for safety reasons.

He said it was "quite a big job" because all the frontage had to come down, but that the work would likely be finished next week.

Poster boards on the front of Great Yarmouth's Britannia Pier are being replaced. - Credit: Liz Coates

The boards had not been replaced for many years he said.

Seeing the pier looking so different had created some interest, he added.

But they would soon be back up advertising this year's line up including some stalwarts of the seaside stage Jim Davidson, Jimmy Carr, and Chubby Brown.

The pier is 121 years old and replaced an earlier one dating from 1858 that was demolished.

The current theatre opened in 1958 after two of its predecessors and two ballrooms were all destroyed by fire.

