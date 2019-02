Police issue warning to public over scam calls

Great Yarmouth Police have issued a warning to the public due to reports of scam calls in the area Picture: Archant

Great Yarmouth Police have issued a warning to residents following a number of reports concerning scam calls.

We have had calls about possible rogue trader cold callers in the #GreatYarmouth and #Gorleston areas over the last few days. Please be careful and report any suspicious circumstances on 101. #PS694 — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) February 15, 2019

In a tweet, Great Yarmouth Police said it had received calls about possible rogue trader colds callers in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston across the last few days.

Police have urged the public to be careful and report any suspicious circumstances on 101.