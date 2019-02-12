Warning issued over scammers pretending to be police officers

Search

PUBLISHED: 10:01 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:30 20 February 2019

Residents in Great Yarmouth have been warned about scammers claiming to be police officers. Picture: Denise Bradley

Residents in Great Yarmouth have been warned about scammers claiming to be police officers. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Fraudsters are calling members of the public and pretending to be police officers, people have been warned.

Norfolk Police have urged residents in Great Yarmouth to be vigilant of scammers who try to con them into either travelling to London or making payments to the court in relation to ongoing fraud investigations.

A man cold-called at properties in Collingwood Road and Euston Road, Great Yarmouth, on Monday, claiming to be a police officer from London.

Police said genuine officers or staff would never approach residents and ask for money.

Officers have issued the following advice:

•Never give out personal information about your bank account to anybody over the phone.

•If someone calls claiming to be a police officer, ask for their identification number and police force. Hang up and call 101 using a different phone. If you can’t use a different phone, wait at least five minutes before calling back. A genuine police officer will not mind waiting while you check.

•Police and banks will never ask you to give out personal details such as account numbers or PIN numbers.

•If you have given out information which could compromise your bank account security in any way, call your bank to cancel your cards as soon as possible.

•Never hand over money to someone at the door to be sent off elsewhere.

