Students create school garden
- Credit: Wensum Trust
Green-fingered students have shown their outdoor skills as they created a special garden.
Acle Academy, part of the Wensum Trust, have worked alongside the Papillon Project to offer students the opportunity to take part in creating a school garden.
City Academy also benefitted from the project and added seven chickens and three turkeys to their allotment.
Year 7 and 8 students volunteered in designing the space, as well as the clean up and digging.
Isaac Kennedy, instructor of hospitality and catering at Acle Academy said: “Our goal for our school garden is to create a functional space, which can be used by students and teachers alike.
"We want to give our students a quiet area in school where they can go and relax and enjoy nature.”
Students are appealing to the local community to help by donating funds or any useful materials, please contact the school directly.