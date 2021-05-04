News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Students create school garden

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:59 AM May 4, 2021   
Students digging the ground.

Isaac Kennedy, Instructor of Hospitality & Catering at Acle Academy said: "We want to give our students a quiet area in school where they can go and relax and enjoy nature.” - Credit: Wensum Trust

Green-fingered students have shown their outdoor skills as they created a special garden.

Acle Academy, part of the Wensum Trust, have worked alongside the Papillon Project to offer students the opportunity to take part in creating a school garden.

Students sitting on a bench.

Students are appealing to the local community to help by donating funds or any gardening equipment or seeds. - Credit: Wensum Trust

City Academy also benefitted from the project and added seven chickens and three turkeys to their allotment.

Year 7 and 8 students volunteered in designing the space, as well as the clean up and digging. 

Isaac Kennedy, instructor of hospitality and catering at Acle Academy said: “Our goal for our school garden is to create a functional space, which can be used by students and teachers alike.

Students tilling a flower bed.

Acle Academy plans to use recycled and donated materials for their new garden. - Credit: Wensum Trust

"We want to give our students a quiet area in school where they can go and relax and enjoy nature.”

A student at Acle Academy getting the ground ready for their new garden.

A student at Acle Academy getting the ground ready for their new garden. - Credit: Wensum Trust

Students are appealing to the local community to help by donating funds or any useful materials, please contact the school directly.

