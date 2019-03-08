Search

Man 'joked' with passerby that he was on his way to shoot his mother's ex-boyfriend

PUBLISHED: 06:36 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 06:36 03 May 2019

Middleton Road in Gorleston. PHOTO: Google Maps

A man told a passerby he had a gun and was on his way to shoot his mother’s ex-boyfriend.

Scott Victor Richard Ceiley, 45, of Western Road, Gorleston, appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on May 1 where he admitted possession of an air weapon and a hunting knife in public.

He was walking on Middleton Road on November 19 2018 when the incident occurred.

Corrinne Gook-Hurren, prosecuting, said: “A woman was walking when she saw a man come out of the gate shouting. He was walking behind her and she said he could get in front as she was a slow walker. He told her he had a gun in his bag and a hunting knife which was about 10 inches in length.

“He said he was on the way to shoot his mother's ex-boyfriend, but then he told her he was joking and he was on his way to shoot rats.”

The case was adjourned until June 26 for a psychiatric report to be carried out. Ceiley was granted unconditional bail until then.

Claire Edgeler, mitigating, said: “He suffered quite catastrophic brain damage as a 10-year-old.”

